Odisha: Class 9 Girl Collapses During Morning Prayer At School, Dies

A class 9 student died on Saturday after suddenly collapsing during prayer at her school in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said.

The incident happened at a state-run school in Bansar in Dhamanagar police station area, they said.

She suddenly collapsed during the morning prayer and was unconscious, her classmates said.

She was taken immediately to the classroom and a teacher tried to revive her, but to no avail. She was admitted to the community health center, and later shifted to the district hospital where she died, said a teacher of the school.

The cause of the death of the 14-year-old girl will be ascertained after post-mortem, said doctor Santosh Jena of the district hospital.

