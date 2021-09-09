Odisha: CM Announces 6cr Cash, Govt Job For Paralympic Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a handsome reward of Rs 6 crores in cash for Tokyo Paralympic Gold winner Pramod Bhagat. According to ANI, the Odisha government has also offered the gold medalist a Group A civil service job on September 8, Wednesday. Hailing from Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, Pramod Bhagat defeated Britain's Daniel Bethell to grab gold in men's singles SL3 in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics.

"Bhagat will be handed over the cheque by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after he arrives in Bhubaneswar. He will also be eligible for a Group A-level government job," PTI reported quoting an Odisha state government official.

To boost the morale of the athletes, the Odisha government had earlier declared cash rewards for Paralympians who would win gold, silver, and bronze in their respective categories. Following the announcement, the government has awarded Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas a cash price of Rs 2.5 crore each, to both the members of the Indian Hockey team. The team grabbed a bronze at Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, Odisha also granted Rs 50 lakh to women's hockey team members Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Topono for their performance. The Indian Hockey team lost to Great Britain for 3-4 after a hard battle for bronze. Before the games, CM Patnaik allotted a fund of Rs 15 lakh for the support and preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the news agency reported.

First Paralympian gold medalist Pramod Bhagat

A resident of Bargarh district in Odisha, Bhagat is the first Indian to win a gold in the men's singles SL3 category. Badminton has been introduced in the Paralympics for the first time. "This is very special to me, it's my dream come true. Metal really post me but I just kept my calm and played to my strengths," Bhagat had said after at Tokyo Paralympics victory stand after bagging the gold medal.

THANK YOU INDIA🇮🇳



Ye medal har ek Indian ka hai jo sapne dekhta hai. Main tahe dil se Central government, meri Odisha government aur Humare Prime minister Modi ji ko dhanyavad kehta hoon. Ye jeet har us insan ki hai jisne mujhe support kiya hai.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WK7FZYfixd — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) September 7, 2021

Pramod credited his parents and supporters for his impeccable victory at the Tokyo games. "I am glad I could make India proud," he said after the event. Divulging his strategy for the game, Pramod said that he reflected on a game played opposite Bethell at Japan in the same stadium itself, where he lost. The only difference this time was "...I devised a strategy to win. I was very determined," he stated.

Bhagat is an ace badminton player, who has over 40 international accolades under his belt. He picked up the sport after he was inflicted with Polio as a child. However, physical hurdles did not hold back Bhagat to emerge as one of the "best para shuttlers" after he won 4 gold medals at the world championship. Furthermore, he also received one gold and one bronze at the Asian Para Games in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: PTI/ @PramodBhagat83_Twitter)