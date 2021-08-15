Odisha CM Announces Smart Health Cards For 3.5 Crore People, Check Eligibility Here

In a bid to strengthen the health situation of Odisha, State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the occasion of the Independence Day on Sunday, announced Smart Health Cards for 3.5 crore people across the state. Under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, the cards will be provided to beneficiaries of national and state food security schemes. The Annapurna and Antyodaya members will get the cards under which women can get treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year and other family members will get a benefit of up to Rs 5 lakh annually, said Patnaik.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Odisha CM said this initiative will greatly help the people of the state in recovering from any serious illness. He even turned emotional and said, "All the people of Odisha are my family. The news of people selling land, jewelry, or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me. Therefore, I decided that this type of distress must go". He further said people of Odisha must get hassle-free quality treatment at the best available health care facilities, and the Biju Swasthya Kalya Yojana was redesigned to provide Smart Health Cards to people that will work like debit cards for a certain amount.

ପବିତ୍ର ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତା ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ଜାତିର ପିତା ମହାତ୍ମା ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ବରପୁତ୍ରମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ଗଭୀର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏଥିସହ ଦେଶର ଅଖଣ୍ଡତା ଓ ଶାନ୍ତି ରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଶହୀଦ ହୋଇଥିବା ଅମର ଯବାନ ଏବଂ କରୋନା ଲଢେଇରେ ଶହୀଦ କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମଧ୍ୟ ଗଭୀର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଅର୍ପଣ କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/yGpM6gCEAo — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 15, 2021

Highlighting the benefits of the Smart Health Cards, Patnaik stated that Odisha is going to become the first state that will cover 3.5 crore people in 96 lakh families and said that this move will bolster state health conditions and bring prosperity to people's lives. Notably, Odisha is among the very few states that handled the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently. The state supplied oxygen to 17 states for 2 months during the second wave, he pointed out.

Features of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health card

The card will provide free health care facilities to 96 lakh families in the state and outside.

All the beneficiaries will receive Smart Health Cards through different phases.

All the members of the National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antyodaya, will receive this card.

Women of the family can avail of a benefit of up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

Smart Health Cardholders can avail health services in more than 200 hospitals in Odisha and outside Odisha.

Odisha government's other schemes

During the event, Patnaik also announced that the state government is likely to transform 32,000 schools under the 'Mo School Abhijaan'. Till now, 1,072 schools have been modernised in the first phase. The rest of the schools will be covered in other phases. While concluding the speech, Patnaik lauded the hockey team for their stellar performance in the Tokyo Olympics and thanked all the officials who were present at the event for making it successful.



(With ANI Inputs)