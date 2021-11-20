Odisha CM Approves Rs 500 Crore For Road Repair, Sewage Work

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday sanctioned Rs 500 crore for repair and development of roads and sewage-related work in urban areas across the state.

The chief minister directed that work be started immediately and completed before the next monsoon season.

Several mishaps due to poor condition of the roads and sewage system have been reported in the recent past.

A 15-year-old school boy had in September died after falling into an open ditch here. His body was recovered around 10 km away.

