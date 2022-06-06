Odisha CM Asks Newly Sworn-in Ministers To Reach Out To People & Strengthen Grassroots

Following the Odisha cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked the freshly inducted ministers to reach out to more people in the state. The CM asked the ministers to ‘tour’ more and “strengthen the grassroots further” by reaching out to a maximum number of people. CM Patnaik spoke to the newly inducted ministers at a meeting he convened soon after the swearing-in ceremony.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on June 5 overhauled his cabinet and inducted 13 MLAs in the cabinet along with eight others as ministers of state (independent charge). Speaking at the meeting he convened after the induction ceremony, CM Patnaik asked his ministers to work for the benefit of the people. The CM asked ministers to visit every district, block and gram panchayat and spend more time with the people and put in efforts to meet their needs.

Meanwhile, the CM also added one more ‘T’ to the ‘mantra’ of five Ts for the ministers in the state and added ‘tour’ to it. He said that it was equally important along with Team Work, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit. The CM also shared a picture of all newly inducted ministers on his Twitter handle and wrote, “The only way to lead the people is to serve the people.”

The only way to lead the people is to serve the people. 🙏#Odisha pic.twitter.com/oTCarLlEts — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 5, 2022

Odisha new cabinet

In a big development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 5 overhauled his cabinet. Ahead of the cabinet reconstitution, 20 ministers had stepped down on June 4. In its fifth consecutive term, the BJD-led state government recently completed three years in power and made a sweeping change in the cabinet with an eye on the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is the first time in the history of the state that the entire ministry has been asked to resign.

It's important to note that of the 20 ministers who resigned, CM Patnaik re-appointed only nine ministers - Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, R P Swain, Prafulla Kumar Mallick, NK Das, Ashok Panda, Tukuni Saho, Samir Ranjan Dash and TK Behera. The new cabinet has 12 new ministers including five women. This is for the first time, that CM Naveen Patnaik filled 21 berths out of the 22 available ministerial berths, as per the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission. In his previous terms, one berth had always remained vacant.

Image: ANI