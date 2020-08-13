Odisha CM Backs Home Isolation For Mild & Asymptomatic Patients; Daily Testing At 32k

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday held a review meeting regarding the Coronavirus situation in the state where he lauded the collective efforts of the people and the frontline workers in keeping the pandemic situation under control. The Chief Minister revealed that the state had been preparing advance plans to stay two steps ahead of the health crisis adding that they were procuring adequate infrastructure, testing kits and consumables.

"In a span of three weeks, we could establish five Plasma Therapy units from scratch. I appreciate the efforts the administration and doctors and all connected medical professionals of those Hospitals. Hon’ble Ministers have been assigned responsibilities to motivate people on Plasma Donation. The concept of Plasma Donation must be popularised at all levels," said Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha conducts 32,000 tests in a day

Patnaik also spoke about ramping up the testing facilities in the state revealing that Odisha had conducted 32,000 tests in a single day on Wednesday. He also advised collectors to conduct tests at sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres, emphasising on the role of BDOs and PRIs in motivating people to voluntarily come forward for testing.

"We have one of the highest recovery rates in the country and we have one of the lowest fatality rates in the country. We are one of the few states in the country who is providing universal care for COVID patients completely free of cost," he said.

Need for home isolation

Specifically stressing on the need for home isolation in controlling the spread of the pandemic the CM said, "Considering Global experiences as well as experiences from different states that home isolation provides better and early healing for asymptomatic and persons with mild symptoms."

"Our Government has allowed home isolation as the preferred mode, both in urban and rural areas. Wherever, such persons who have no such facilities at home, they will be taken care of in the COVID Care Centre and Covid Care Homes," said the CM.

Patnaik also spoke about the need to remove stigmatisation around the disease revealing that IEC campaigns had been launched to prevent stigmatisation of COVID positive persons in the community.

