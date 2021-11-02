Odisha CM inaugurates annex building of state guest house, new building of RTO

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday inaugurated the newly built annex building of Odisha State Guest House and a new building of RTO office equipped with Smart Queue Management and Single Window system.

He also inaugurated a hotel built by the ITC group at Dumuduma, 8km from the airport here, an official statement said.

The annex building of the State Guest House is built at a cost of Rs 27 crore covering a built-up area of 5,488sq metres.

It has a G+5 structure and the amenities include 15 VIP suites and 41 deluxe rooms with an ambience and decor depicting the beauty of the art and culture of Odisha.

The stay will provide state guests a glimpse into the rich and varied artistic legacy of the State, the statement said.

The RTO building is constructed at a cost of Rs 3.98 crore and has three floors excluding the basement spanning 4998.30 sq feet on each floor.

The Transport Department has introduced a Smart Queue Management system to improve the experience of the citizens at RTOs.

This facility is the first of its kind in government departments of Odisha.

The system further simplifies and fast tracks the process of issuing licenses, registration of vehicles, tax payment, and others.

When an applicant comes, a token is generated at the office. People need not stand in a queue. They can comfortably sit inside the office for their turn. There would be a display system at all the counters to announce the token numbers.

The applicants can know the approximate waiting time for getting the service through predictive forecasting by the system. The people will receive notification for their service from time to time, it said.

This facility will soon be introduced in Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri, the statement said.

The Welcom hotel of ITC, inaugurated by the chief minister, has been built at an investment of Rs 151.72 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri, said: “ITC has over the years built iconic hotel properties that enhance and enrich the tourism landscape of India. We are indeed proud to add another feather in the cap of ITC’s diverse hotels portfolio by launching our landmark hotel in Bhubaneswar under the Welcomhotel brand.

“ITC has also invested in the Odisha’s agriculture, manufacturing as well as multi-dimensional interventions that contribute to social development in the State." Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC said it is a matter of great pride for ITC Hotels to launch Welcomhotel Bhubaneswar in the capital of the culturally rich state of Odisha.

“The new opening will undoubtedly strengthen our footprint in the eastern region as Brand Welcomhotel continues to surge forward adding a number of properties across India to its portfolio,” he said.

The hotel has 107 well-appointed guest rooms, including a presidential suite, three executive suites, and four junior suites. PTI AAM MM MM

