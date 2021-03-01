Odisha CM Joins Covid-19 Vaccine Drive; Shares Pictures Of Him Receiving First Shot

As the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive kick-started on Monday, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik was one among the few prominent leaders of India who 'got the first dose of Covid vaccine administered. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of him taking the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

The Odisha CM also taking it to his Twitter handle expressed gratitude to scientists and health workers. He wrote "Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people," and appealed to all eligible people to voluntarily get vaccinated.

Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people.



Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha. pic.twitter.com/aqqKSeb2ME — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 1, 2021

Twitter exploded with messages from across the country after PM Modi posted his picture of him getting vaccinated. Prominent politicos also hailed PM Modi for his proactiveness. The Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad taking it to Twitter wrote "PM @narendramodi has always led from the front in encouraging Indian doctors and scientists. Today he took the first shot of India made #COVAXIN at AIIMS."

His commitment for encouraging Indian entrepreneurs, startups, innovators is indeed exemplary and inspiring. https://t.co/X29O0Y21hN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 1, 2021

The BJP Lok Sabha MP for Bengaluru Central, P C Mohan tweeted that 'You must be the change you wish to see in the world' and further wrote "PM Shri @narendramodiji has not only emerged as one of the top leaders of the world but set an example for world leaders of leading from the front."

Modi ji holds out lessons in leadership for world leaders. #COVAXIN pic.twitter.com/PIb3lTMJ7D — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) March 1, 2021

The Indian government intends to vaccinate maximum citizens in the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive. Efforts in place by PM Modi in sending vaccines to nations across the world as grants have also been hailed by many eminent leaders globally. Meanwhile, the second phase is also a significant approach towards reducing the number of cases in the country, as India has seen a drastic rise in the number of positives, in the past two weeks.

