Odisha CM Launches 'Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana' And 'Pada Pushti Yojana'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana' in the state for fulfilling the nutritional needs of people such as the mothers, adolescent girls and children. Also, the Chief Minister launched the 'Pada Pushti Yojana.'

Under this scheme, provisions have been made to provide nutritional supplements to all adolescent girls between the ages of 15 to 19 years and dry food to pregnant women and expecting mothers. Also, provision has been made to provide complete food to severely malnourished children, vitamin-enriched Chhatua (roasted gram glour) and eggs for moderately malnourished children and underweight children.

High quality food to be provided

High-quality-cooked food will be provided under the 'Pada Pushti Yojana' children in remote and tribal areas.

While launching the scheme, Chief Minister said, "So by improving nutrition, we can meet development goals. Only the mothers can provide proper nutrition to the family. So the success of this program depends on the mothers including Anganbadi workers and women of the Mission Shakti."

Odisha first state to design nutrition budget for 2020-21

Also, Odisha has been the first state to design a nutrition budget for 2020-21. Mamata Yojana is taking utmost care of the health of pregnant women and newborns in the state. He said the 'Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana' will also improve the nutritional value among the needy.

Chief Minister said, "Through this scheme, every woman and child of the state can become healthy. By this, we will lead on the path of prosperity and we will be successful in achieving our goals."