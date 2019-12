Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the state's first-ever ‘Marine Drive-Eco Retreat’ at the exotic Ramachandi beach at Konark on December 14. Inaugurating the site, Patnaik drove in a golf cart around the Eco Retreat and reviewed the facilities set up by Odisha Tourism. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Odisha's other senior ministers and officials of the district administration at the inaugural event.