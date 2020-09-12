Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches First Of Its Kind Garima Scheme For Sanitation Workers

Odisha government on Friday launched a statewide initiative for the safety and dignity of the core sanitation workers in the state. The first-of-its-kind 'Garima' scheme aims at providing social security and financial benefits to the workers and their families.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the scheme via video conferencing. Around 20,000 core sanitisation workers and their families comprising of around one lakh people are said to benefit from the scheme.

An initial corpus fund of Rs 50 crore will be created for which the state government has proposed to set up a state commission for sanitation workers.

Glad to dedicate GARIMA scheme for the welfare of sanitation workers of our state. It is a humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary who fought throughout his life for the rights, equality and social dignity of these underprivileged people. @HUDDeptOdisha pic.twitter.com/bYAD6SFUVH — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 12, 2020

These underprivileged people are deprived of safety, dignity & a decent livelihood, apart from suffering social stigma & exclusion. GARIMA scheme will help in realising the dreams of our Father of Nation and give the sanitation workers their rightful place in the society. pic.twitter.com/I8XCFijpqU — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 12, 2020

READ | Odisha Reports 3,777 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

READ | Odisha Govt To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation For NEET Aspirants

'To correct the injustice'

"Manual scavenging has been the starkest example of discrimination in the name of caste, practised in India, relegating the less privileged to perform sanitation work. In spite of the nation making several strides in various sectors competing with the best in the world, these underprivileged people were made to render this invaluable service to the society for generations, deprived of safety, dignity and decent livelihood, apart from suffering social stigma and exclusion," said the Chief Minister.

"Our conscience can never be calmed if we don't take steps to correct this injustice. My government has therefore decided to launch a scheme to ensure safety and dignity of core sanitation workers," he added as reported by PTI.

The chief minister asserted that the scheme is a humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, who fought throughout his life for the rights, equality and social dignity of the underprivileged people.

According to reports, the working hours of sanitation workers will be limited to 6 hours per day, and they, along with their family members, will also be covered under a health insurance scheme with periodic health check-ups. Also, Employees' Provident Fund, illness allowance, retirement benefits and post-service benefits such as family pension are also listed under the provisions of the scheme.

(Image credit: Twitter | @Naveen_Odisha)

READ | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 300 Cr Relief Package For Flood-hit Farmers

READ | Odisha: No Public Viewing Allowed In Durga Puja Pandals, Idols To Be Less Than 4ft High

(with inputs from agencies)