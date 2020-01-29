Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Virtual Police Station In Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a virtual police station, at the State Crime Records Bureau in Bhubaneswar to facilitate online registration of FIR in cases of unknown motor vehicle theft.

The Chief Minister also launched the medico-legal opinion system and road accident case document module at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital, in a bid to reduce human interface with government offices.

CM Patnaik said that the government is committed to providing citizen-centric governance under 5-T. These initiatives will assist the citizens by reducing the need to visit police stations, he added.

Benefits of the new instalments

The virtual police station is an online mechanism that will help citizens in claiming insurance in motor vehicle theft cases.

The road accident case documents module is a web-based application that will allow insurance companies or the victims to access the necessary documents like FIR, final form, spot map, an MVI report and post mortem report.

The medico-legal opinion system is a web-based system that will benefit both the police and medical professionals.

Under this system, the police can submit requests online for medical examination of the victims. Besides that, the doctors will upload their medical examination reports online which will be downloaded by the police for necessary action.

Odisha government launches online Property Tax Module

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 20, launched an online module to facilitate payment of property tax. He also launched an initiative - Municipal Premier League (MPL) - in order to facilitate urban local bodies to enhance their revenue collection.

The name MPL has been inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL), and its main objective is to motivate tax officials, recognise their efforts and improve internal revenue generation.

This is an idea of conducting competition among tax collecting officials of nine urban local bodies (ULBs), five municipal corporations and four municipalities, where the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is being implemented, an official said.

(Image source: PTI)