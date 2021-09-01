Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Orders contingency Crop Plan For drought Situation In State

On Tuesday, August 31, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik evaluated the state's potential drought scenario and urged the administration to put in place a contingency crop plan for farmers. Patnaik stated that in the absence of rain in 213 blocks, the state is expected to have an impact on agricultural activity. He urged the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment to remain cautious and monitor the situation on a regular basis. He also advised the collectors in question to take quick action on the ground. The Chief Minister advised the officials to maintain proper teamwork between disaster recovery crop planning, canal water flow and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

CM Naveen Patnaik directed the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment to provide farmers with seeds and mini-kits for the second crop in case of crop failure and provide diesel pumps to the farmers at a discounted rate to protect the crops during the drought situation in Odisha. Patnaik also ordered the opening of a Farm Pond for more than half an acre of farmland in one place to ensure water supply to the farmers' land. He directed that all irrigation points be repaired and restored within seven days and suggested giving priority to various livelihood schemes to provide livelihood assistance to small and marginal farmers and agricultural workers.

Odisha | There was a rainfall deficit of around 31% this season. Seasonal rainfall is 611.11 millimetres (mm) against the normal of 881.9 mm. The condition is very bad: Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar (27.08) pic.twitter.com/XXs6rkSmpv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

BJP team visits Odisha to assess the drought situation in Odisha

According to reports by new indian express, a BJP group visited three blocks in the Sundargarh sub-division last Tuesday to study the drought-like conditions. Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, MLA Kusum Tete, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, and Talsara legislator Bhawani Shankar Bhoi were among the members of the team to assess the drought situation in Odisha. It was observed that huge areas of farmland have developed cracks, and the occasional rains have done little to help, contributing to wild growth among standing paddy plants.

A BJP State-level team led by the party's Mohan Charan Majhi, as well as Tete, Bhoi, and local MLA Subash Panigrahi, toured areas of Deogarh on Saturday before assessing the situation in Bonai. Along with Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, the group also visited various parts of Panposh. Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar spoke to ANI and said that Rainfall was deficient in seven districts: Jajpur (56%), Bhadrak (49%), Bolangir (45%), Jharsugurha (40%), Kalahandi (40%), Angul (40%), and Gajapati (40%). He added that one of the causes for the low rain is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) phase. The IOD had reduced the number of low-pressure events.

Surprised that when our farmers are reeling from a crippling drought, Odisha Govt is taking more time to announce the same as drought hit area.



We demand immediate disbursal of the crop insurance to the farmers.@BJP4Odisha @bjp4ganjam @Bjp4Chikiti pic.twitter.com/FNkdtlx4rY — Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) August 28, 2021

