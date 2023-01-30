Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Pays Tribute To Late Naba Das; State To Observe 3-day Mourning

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid his last respect to state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at his official residence. The minister succumbed to bullet injuries on Sunday after being shot by a policeman in the Jharsuguda district during a public rally.

Odisha CM was seen offering a floral tribute to the late BJD minister and went on to console his son. The state government has also announced 3 days of mourning for the Naba Das.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also arrived at state Health Minister Naba Das' residence and paid his last respects.

3-day state mourning for Minister Naba Das’ demise

As a mark of respect, the Odisha government on Sunday announced to accord state honour to the late state health minister. As per the official statement released by the government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral. “There will be no official entertainment for 3 days from January 29 to January 31 in the entire state,” the statement read.

The shooting took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on January 29 when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the Jharsuguda district. The accused Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das has been arrested

Initially, Das was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, the SDPO said. Then he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar. However, he died on Sunday evening.

The hospital in a statement said that Das was admitted with gunshot wounds to the left chest. "A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury."

Republic accesses before & after moments of the attack

Republic accessed two exclusive attack videos of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das where he was seen before and after suffering the gunshot on Sunday. In the first video, Naba Das was seen exiting the car as he was welcomed by the supporters with the garland when he was shot at. He instantly put his hands on his chest as no one realised what happened. Once he fell back on his car seat holding his chest, the supporters saw his gun wound and blood gushing out. Panic spread across the spot as a few supporters began to put the minister back in the car to take him to the hospital. While others ran behind the perpetrator to nab him.

In the second video same incident was captured from a different angle where the minister sustained the gunshot while receiving garlands from the supporters. Soon after Naba Das was taken to hospital, the party workers staged a protest and began sloganeering.