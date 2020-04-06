Odisha CM Warns Strong Action Against Lockdown Violators As State COVID-19 Tally Hits 39

Odisha on Sunday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, all from the city of Bhubaneswar shooting up the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State to 39. Speaking on the rise in the tally, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked people to not panic since all cases were reported from a contained area in the State capital. "People need not panic. It’s in a contained area of Bhubaneswar with known contact. Sincere appeal - please don’t venture out and respect lockdown. Police will take very tough action on violators," said Naveen Patnaik on twitter.

The State Health and Family Welfare department announced that most of the new cases were linked to the first case confirmed in the state, and in Bomikhal, almost all were from one family.

'Zero tolerance on violation'

Urging people to strictly follow social distancing Patnaik assured the people that the concerned area had been sealed off. "The concerned shop markets will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against coronavirus," he said on Twitter. Patnaik also warned the people that failure to adhere to the norms of lockdown and social distancing could lead to criminal charges being pressed against them.

There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action. The concerned shop / market will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against #CoronaVirus.#OdishaFightsCorona https://t.co/h669icL2wX — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 5, 2020

(With Agency Inputs)