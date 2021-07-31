Odisha CM Patnaik Seeks Intervention Over Short Supply Of Fertilizers; Writes To Centre

Foreseeing an increased use of fertilizers in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has now requested the Centre to supply more fertilizers. Naveen Patnaik on Saturday, wrote a letter to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, explaining the short supply of fertilizers to the state. Through his letter, Patnaik requested the Union Minister's personal intervention in the matter of the supply of fertilizers. Responding to the letter, Minister Mandaviya assured Odisha of a robust supply of fertilizers at the earliest.

Odisha CM demands more fertilizers for state

Naveen Patnaik said that the state should receive enough fertilizers as agreed in the monthly supply plan including the backlog of the previous months. The CM also said that the supply of urea has been 62% as against the allocation and 69% against the agreed supply plan. "For other fertilizers, it is also 60% to 74%", Patnaik said.

"Similarly during the period, the State has received 97,763 metric tonnes (MT) of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) against the allocation of 1,52,000 MT and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000 MT Also 42,867 MT of Muriate of Potash (MOP) and 1,05,798 MT of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPKS) has been supplied against the allocation of 67,200 MT and 1,68,400 and agreed supply plan of 60,000 MT and 1,42,000 MT respectively," the Odisha CM said.

Explaining the need for more fertilizers to support the farmers hit by Cyclone Yaas, Patnaik said, "The farmers in the State have suffered severe crop loss due to recent past Cyclone Yaas and several cyclonic storms during the previous years. Therefore to optimize their production the supply of the most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per requirement.” Patnaik also pointed out that the upcoming months is the peak period of consumption for urea in the state.

“As mid-July to September is the peak consumption period for urea in the State and July to August is the peak period of demand for all other fertilizers, the short supply of fertilizers to the state at this juncture will adversely affect the agricultural production in the state and unnecessarily invite law and order situation in most of the districts,” the CM explained in the letter. Following the letter, the Union Minister immediately spoke to the Ministry officials and directed them to do the needful.

One Nation-One Ration Card scheme launched in Odisha

In a bid to strengthen the Food Security System, Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rolled out the One Nation-One Ration Card (ONORC) program in the state. Under the program, the National Food Security Act beneficiaries from other States can now avail ration in Odisha. Patnaik had also announced the launch of a scheme under the public distribution system (PDS) that will entail the distribution of fortified rice as a pilot project in the Malkangiri district. According to the CM, the scheme will allow PDS beneficiaries of Malkangiri district to procure 3,200 metric tonnes of vitamin-rich rice every month.

