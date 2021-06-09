Odisha CM Reviews COVID Situation, Emphasises On Advance Measures For Possible Third Wave

Ahead of the festival season in the country, Odisha Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik ordered vigilant steps despite improvement in the COVID-19 crisis. The directions from the CM came on Tuesday as he reviewed the virus situation of the state and steps taken to control the current condition. The state government has also started preparing for the possible third wave while considering unlock process in the areas where the positivity rate is significantly low.

While talking to senior government officials and district collectors present in the meeting, Chief Minister said that improvement in the situation does not mean the state is free from the virus.

"Even though the situation has improved in the state, we are still not completely free from the effects of the second wave, so with the advent of various festivals, we need to be more vigilant," cautioned Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to follow the recommendations made by the Technical Task Force Committee for advance preparations of a possible third wave. The ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended till June 17. Sources suggest that with strict steps taken by the government, further extension of lockdown is not expected.

Special arrangements for children

Despite AIIMS Chief Dr. Guleria clarifying there is no evidence that children will be under serious target in the next wave, Odisha Government is emphasizing on medical preparation to protect children from the possible new wave.

"It highly essential to take every necessary step and need to set up special COVID medical facilities for the children," Chief Minister was quoted by ANI.

Highlighting augmented steps for children, health official PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, stated as many as 1,114 doctors and 1,036 health workers will be trained in paediatrics care from community health centres to medical colleges level to treat the children infected with Covid.

On vaccination front

Moreover, the Chief Minister gave directions to enhance the vaccination drive in the state with daily administration of 3 lakh from the existing 1.5 lakh. On June 5 (Saturday) the state government received 2.27 lakh doses of Covishield after which authorities expanded vaccination drive for 18 above in 22 more district headquarters.

COVID-19 cases in Odisha

The state is witnessing a drastic fall in fresh cases however death toll is still high. On Tuesday, Odisha recorded 5,896 fresh COVID-19 cases with 19 succumbing to the virus. The death toll has surged to 3,080 while total cases remained at 8,25,110. In the last 24 hours, 45 patients recovered from the virus, informed state's health department.

