Odisha CM Urges Returnees To Follow Quarantine Norms,warns Strict Action Against Violators

After the MHA allowed the movement of stranded migrant labourers across the states, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to appeal to all the people returning to the state to follow the quarantine norms. In a series of tweets, Naveen Patnaik urged all the returnees coming from different states to cooperate with the state government warning them of strict action for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

"Odia people coming from outside the state must be in quarantine to protect the lives of themselves and their families and strictly abide by all the rules of the government. Sarpanches will immediately notify the administration in case of violations, strict action will be taken against the violators," read Naveen Patnaik's tweet. Odisha has reported 163 positive cases in the state to date.

"Now the situation in Odisha is under control, millions of people are working day and night for this, many Odia people facing this unprecedented situation with a spirit of self-sacrifice. Those who are returning to Odisha should also fulfill their responsibility," he added saying that "every Odia returning to the state is our own."

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in their lockdown 3.0 granted the permission for movement of stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. The Centre has started the service of Shramik special trains for this purpose. Migrant labourers will travel free of cost as the government will pay 85% and the state government will pay 15% of the expenses.

"During the current situation, a single person's negligence can put lots of people at risk. State government is making its all efforts to save every life. All measures have been taken for the return of the people and smooth stay at quarantine centres," Patnaik tweeted.

