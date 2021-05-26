Odisha Continues Medical Oxygen Supply Across The Country Amidst Cyclone Yaas

Odisha is currently under the impact of the severe storm-Cyclone Yaas. The state is under red alert, however, the state govt amidst such a crucial time has not stepped back from supplying oxygen to the nation considering the urgency and demand. On Wednesday, consignments of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) were sent out from Odisha.

Oxygen supply during severe cyclone Yaas

On Wednesday, Odisha has sent out four oxygen tankers from Angul to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Two consignments of Oxygen were transported from Jaipur to Berhampur and Bhuvaneswar under the close monitoring of Odisha Police. Total 236 Oxygen Expresses have been sent out so far, which includes 680 MT from Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the last 12 hours. Eight Oxygen Expresses have moved from the region.

Amidst the acute shortage of oxygen supply in the country, Odisha has been at the forefront for procuring and supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen to different states. The state government has been in touch with the industries to ramp up oxygen production and it has directed all collectors, municipal commissioners, CDMs, PHOs, and Principals of Medical Colleges to speed up the oxygen refilling process.

Cycole Yaas: Impact on Odisha

Odisha along with West Bengal was under constant observation of the Indian Meteorological Department for the past two days. The severe cyclone storm- Yaas has made its landfall and caused heavy damages. Odisha has seen the highest recorded rainfall and the sea waves were as high as 2-4 M. Yaas made its landfall at 9 AM with the speed of 120- 140 km per hour between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, as reported by PK Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner. Indian Meteorological Department has informed that for the upcoming 24 hours, the northern and coastal part of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall. The severed cyclone storm will have its effect over Jharkhand within the coming 24 hours, noted Director General of Indian Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Currently, Yaas is centering at northeast Odisha about 30 km from west-north-west Balasore with a speed of 85-95 km per hour. It is speculated that within the next three hours, the storm will move northwestwards and weaken slowly into a cyclonic storm.

Odisha Government moved 5.8 lakh, people, to safer places. Cyclone Yaas has caused severe damage in Odisha, as the streets are flooded with water, trees have uprooted, and houses are damaged.

(Source- ANI)