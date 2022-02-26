Odisha court sentences 70-year-old man to 10 years in jail

Balasore (Odisha), Feb 26 (PTI) A local court in Odisha’s Balasore district Saturday sentenced a 70-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Special Judge of the POCSO court Jagdish Prasad Mohanty also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the 13-year-old girl, who worked as a domestic help in the house of the elderly man, was sexually abused several times for about two years.

She was rescued by a local childline unit and an FIR lodged in Khaira police station on September 13, 2016. PTI CORR AAM RBT RBT

