Odisha COVID-19 Situation 'stable', Govt Advises People To Use Mask

With rising number of coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, the Odisha government on Friday issued a fresh advisory to citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks during Christmas and New Year.

The advisory was issued after a high-level meeting was held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The state administration asked people to avoid crowded places and use masks, maintain social distancing, and go for tests if found symptoms.

Presiding over the meeting attended by health experts of state government, ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), ILS (Institute of Life Science), Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said the situation in Odisha has "remained stable" with below 15 cases per day since November.

On most days, the count is below 10 even as the countries like Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, France, Brazil, Germany and China have seen a rise in cases in the last two weeks, the official said.

She said there were 54 active cases in the state and no one is hospitalised.