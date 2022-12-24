Last Updated:

Odisha COVID-19 Situation 'stable', Govt Advises People To Use Mask

The Odisha government on Friday issued a fresh advisory to citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks during Christmas and New Year.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Odisha

Image: PTI


With rising number of coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, the Odisha government on Friday issued a fresh advisory to citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks during Christmas and New Year.

The advisory was issued after a high-level meeting was held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The state administration asked people to avoid crowded places and use masks, maintain social distancing, and go for tests if found symptoms.

Presiding over the meeting attended by health experts of state government, ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), ILS (Institute of Life Science), Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said the situation in Odisha has "remained stable" with below 15 cases per day since November.

On most days, the count is below 10 even as the countries like Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, France, Brazil, Germany and China have seen a rise in cases in the last two weeks, the official said.

She said there were 54 active cases in the state and no one is hospitalised. 

READ | Odisha govt stresses on surveillance, genome sequencing after Omicron subvariant detected
READ | Odisha stresses on surveillance, genome sequencing after Omicron sub-variant detected
READ | China estimates 37mn COVID cases in single day, situation to turn more 'serious': Reports
READ | Bodies pile up in China hospitals and mortuaries as Beijing witnesses severe COVID wave
READ | UP CM Adityanath takes stock of law and order situation, assesses COVID-19 preparedness

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT