Odisha Covid cases lowest in a year

Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI) Odisha recorded on Monday the lowest single-day coronavirus cases in a year as 68 people tested positive, while four more patients, including a teenager, succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

A 14-year-old girl in Sundargarh district was among the new fatalities. There are 851 active COVID-19 cases and 110 patients recovered in the previous day, according to a bulletin.

On March 16 last year, the cases were lower than the current single-day count when there were 65 infections. The state had logged 86 cases and three fatalities on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was 0.16 per cent and 12 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 43,405 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The death toll rose to 9,115 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,86,694, including 12,76,675 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

