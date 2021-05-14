Odisha: COVID-infected Infant Recovers Fully After 10 days On ventilator In Bhubaneshwar

After a 10-day struggle for survival on a ventilator, a newborn baby in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, recovered completely from COVID-19 infection, becoming one of the country's youngest survivors. Dr Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist who treated the baby, said she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, May 12, after a three-week struggle with the life-threatening infection.

Youngest COVID survivor

The doctor informed, "A 25-days-old baby named Gudia was referred from Kalahandi district with fever, poor feeding, seizures and severe respiratory distress. The baby was admitted to isolation ICU and put on ventilator as she had features of multiorgan failure."

According to him, the child was admitted to the hospital after her parents and other family members tested positive for COVID-19 infection and were admitted to a private hospital.

Dr Mohapatra stated, "Doctors conducted the RT-PCR test on baby and she was found COVID-19 positive. During the treatment, the doctors gave the baby Remdesivir, steroids and other antibiotics. After three weeks (the first 10 days were on a ventilator) the baby started showing positive signs, and doctors again conducted an RT-PCR test and she tested negative. The baby was discharged on Wednesday in healthy condition."

Odisha is among the worst-affected states in terms of Coronavirus infection. On Friday, May 14, the state registered a total of 12,390 new COVID-19 infections, 8,665 recoveries, and 22 deaths. In Odisha, there are currently 1,04,016 active cases with a death toll of 2,273.

Another case of COVID-19 in an infant

Last month, a 15-day-old baby girl born to a COVID-19 patient died of the infection in a hospital in Gujarat's Surat district. On April 1, the child was born with the virus, which her mother had already contracted. Although the mother was transferred to a different hospital, the infant was given intensive care and was given a Remdesivir injection when her condition began to deteriorate.

(With inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI