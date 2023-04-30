Odisha: Curfew Lifted From All Areas Of Violence-hit Sambalpur As The Law And Order Situation In The City Has Improved

Curfew has been withdrawn from all areas of violence-hit Sambalpur in Odisha as the law and order situation has “improved” and there is “no apprehension of breach of peace”, according to a notification. However, restrictions on meetings and rallies will remain in force, and written permission from the district administration will be required to organise such events, it said.

The curfew was imposed in six police station areas following a clash between two groups during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Sambalpur city mid of this month. Several people and 10 police personnel were injured and many shops were set on fire in the violence.

The city witnessed two clashes - one during a motorcycle procession on April 12 and another during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations two days later. The administration was withdrawing the curfew in a phased manner, and the prohibitory orders were lifted from a few more areas on Saturday night, an official said.

Internet services were suspended in the city to curb the spreading of rumours on social media. Sixteen people, who were detained for spreading inflammatory messages on social media following the violence in the western Odisha city during the Hanuman Jayanti processions, were released, police said.

They were released after being issued warnings and had given undertakings that they would not indulge in such activities in future. The district police have arrested over 100 people for allegedly being involved in the violence. A four-member BJP MP team is scheduled to visit the violence-hit areas on May 2. The state unit of BJP has urged the Centre to initiate steps for an NIA probe into the clashes.