Last Updated:

Odisha Declares Black Fungus As Notifiable Disease Under Epidemic Act; Forms Task Force

After several states declared Black Fungus as a notifiable disease, Odisha too has declared it as a notifiable disease under the Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Odisha

Image Credits: PTI


After several states declared Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as a notifiable disease, the Odisha government too has declared it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday. The decision comes after the state reported a surge in the incidence of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) amongst the COVID-19 patients. These patients were under Cortico Steroids and other immunosuppressive drugs and also among the patients in the post COVID period across the State.

In order to tackle it by treatment and monitoring, a State Level Task Force Committee has already constituted by the Department. Additionally, the Committee also monitors the incidence of patients suffering from Mucormycosis who are admitted to different hospitals of the state. In addition, the Committee also formulates the guidelines for early detection and management of such cases if detected.

The Task Force had recently suggested a protocol for the identification, treatment, and follow-up action apart from the public awareness. The Committee further recommended that declaring Mucoremycosis (Black Fungus) as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act -1897. As a result of declaration, the reports on all suspected and confirmed cases will be shared by all District Health Facilities to the Health and Family Welfare Department. The report will also be shared with IDSP Surveillance System for monitoring.

READ | Black fungus is notifiable disease, no hospital with capacity can deny treatment: K'taka Minister

Other states declare Black Fungus as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government had also declared Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act. The decision was informed by TN Health Secy J Radhakrishna on Thursday. Radhakrishna had informed that the stated had reported only 9 cases so far. The Tamil Nadu government has therefore decided to form a 10-member committee of medical experts to examine the condition, like Black Fungus, said to happen due to steroid intake while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Similarly, Gujarat too has declared Mucormycosis or Black Fungus as an epidemic on Thursday. 

READ | Gujarat declares Black Fungus as Epidemic; urges hospitals to follow ICMR guidelines

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had informed the government's decision to declare black fungus as an epidemic. In addition, he also directed all the government and private hospitals & medical colleges to follow the Union Health Ministry as well as ICMR guidelines for the screening, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Earlier, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Assam had also notified Black fungus as a 'notifiable disease' under the Epidemic Act. 

READ | Tamil Nadu declares Black Fungus as 'Notifiable disease' under Epidemic Act amid COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND