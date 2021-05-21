Odisha Declares Black Fungus As Notifiable Disease Under Epidemic Act; Forms Task Force

After several states declared Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as a notifiable disease, the Odisha government too has declared it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday. The decision comes after the state reported a surge in the incidence of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) amongst the COVID-19 patients. These patients were under Cortico Steroids and other immunosuppressive drugs and also among the patients in the post COVID period across the State.

In order to tackle it by treatment and monitoring, a State Level Task Force Committee has already constituted by the Department. Additionally, the Committee also monitors the incidence of patients suffering from Mucormycosis who are admitted to different hospitals of the state. In addition, the Committee also formulates the guidelines for early detection and management of such cases if detected.

The Task Force had recently suggested a protocol for the identification, treatment, and follow-up action apart from the public awareness. The Committee further recommended that declaring Mucoremycosis (Black Fungus) as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act -1897. As a result of declaration, the reports on all suspected and confirmed cases will be shared by all District Health Facilities to the Health and Family Welfare Department. The report will also be shared with IDSP Surveillance System for monitoring.

Other states declare Black Fungus as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government had also declared Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act. The decision was informed by TN Health Secy J Radhakrishna on Thursday. Radhakrishna had informed that the stated had reported only 9 cases so far. The Tamil Nadu government has therefore decided to form a 10-member committee of medical experts to examine the condition, like Black Fungus, said to happen due to steroid intake while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Similarly, Gujarat too has declared Mucormycosis or Black Fungus as an epidemic on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had informed the government's decision to declare black fungus as an epidemic. In addition, he also directed all the government and private hospitals & medical colleges to follow the Union Health Ministry as well as ICMR guidelines for the screening, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Earlier, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Assam had also notified Black fungus as a 'notifiable disease' under the Epidemic Act.