Odisha Disaster: EU Chief & Other Top World Leaders Express Solidarity With India In Grief

In a heart-wrenching incident, a devastating train crash in eastern India on Friday became the country's worst rail disaster in two decades, claiming the lives of over 280 people. The tragedy unfolded when a passenger train derailed and collided with two other trains in Odisha State's Balasore District, officials reported. The train operator confirmed the death toll at 288, with more than 800 passengers sustaining injuries, including 56 categorised as "grievous." PM Modi was at the site of the collision to take stock of the rescue operations. He visited a hospital as well to meet with the survivors.

The exact cause of the crash remains uncertain, but authorities have disclosed that it involved two passenger trains and a stationary freight train. The passenger trains were carrying over 2,200 individuals combined, and the impact of the collision resulted in the derailment of at least 17 cars. The severity of the accident left the train cars extensively damaged, necessitating the use of cutting equipment by rescuers to reach the victims.

Among the trains involved was the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, a renowned service operated by South Eastern Railway that connects major cities along India's east coast at relatively high speeds. The other passenger train was the Yeswantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, which shuttles passengers between Bangalore and West Bengal in eastern India, near Kolkata, and a goods train.

Leaders from around the world offer their condolences

Expressing their condolences, world leaders offered heartfelt messages of sympathy and support to Government of India and the people of India.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his thoughts and prayers, offering condolences to those affected and admiration for survivors and responders. "My thoughts and prayers are with Narendra Modi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond," he wrote. "Tragic news of the train crash in India. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The President of the EU Commission expressed deep condolences, emphasising that Europe mourns with India in this time of sorrow. "Terrible news from India. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow. Europe mourns with you Narendra Modi," said Ursula Von der Leyen.

France President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his deepest condolences and assured India of France's solidarity. "My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," he wrote.

"Shocked by the news of the terrible train accident in Odisha, India and the high number of casualties. My thoughts are with the families who have lost a loved one and with all those injured. Narendra Modi, I wish your country and the people of India great strength at this time," wrote Mark Rutte, the PM of Netherlands.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed profound condolences to the victims, and the President of the United Arab Emirates extended heartfelt sympathies to all affected by the tragic accident. "I express my deep condolences to the victims of the dramatic train accident in the state of Odisha in India. Friendship and solidarity, mine and that of the Italian Government, to Narendra Modi and to all the Indian people in this tragic moment," the Italian PM said. "The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister [Modi] and the people of India at this time," said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Jordan's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on the tragedy expressing "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the friendly Republic of India."

Here is what else you need to know

These messages of support and condolences underscore the global solidarity and empathy towards India during this difficult time. India's Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has ordered an investigation into the cause of the crash and assured compensation for those impacted by the tragedy. PM Modi assured the nation that "culprits will be punished harshly". The Odisha Train Tragedy has not only shaken India but has also brought together leaders from around the world in shared grief and compassion for the victims and their families.

India's expansive rail network, considered vital to the country's economy, is one of the world's largest and plays a crucial role in the lives of its people, especially in rural areas. A report from American Economic Review reveals that as of 2018, the majority of India's rail lines, around 98 percent, were constructed between 1870 and 1930. This is something the Indian PM highlighted a few months ago in his speech. "Short-term thinking of the past led to neglect of the construction of infrastructure at great cost to the country," he said, whilst laying the foundation stone for gauge conversion project in Udaipur.

The deadliest rail accident in India's history occurred in 1981 when a train derailed and plunged into the Bagmati River, claiming an estimated 750 lives. Derailments were once common in India, with an average of 475 per year from 1980 to 2002. However, in recent years, rail safety has significantly improved, resulting in a decline in serious accidents from over 300 annually two decades ago to 22 in the 2020 fiscal year, as per a report from World Congress on Disaster Management.