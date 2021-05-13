Odisha Dispatches 633 Medical Oxygen Tankers To 12 States In 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As most states are currently facing medical oxygen shortage amid the second wave of COVID-19, the government of Odisha has dispatched as of now 633 tankers carrying 11656.454 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts to 12 deficit states across the country under the supervision of Odisha police. More tankers carrying medical oxygen will leave today, May 13, according to a press release. Around 59 tankers with 977.342 MT were dispatched from Angul, 174 from Dhenkanal with 2770.82 MT, 153 from Jajpur with 3164.827 MT, and 247 from Rourkela with 4743.465 MT in the last 21 days.

So far, 191 tankers carrying 3798.629 MT of oxygen have been dispatched to Andhra Pradesh, and 168 tankers carrying 2852.179 MT of oxygen have been dispatched to Telangana. 14 tankers carrying 275.6 MT of medical oxygen have arrived in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 93 tankers carrying 1755.292 MT of oxygen have arrived in Haryana.

A total of 27 storage tanks carrying 465.831 MT of oxygen have been dispatched to Maharashtra, while 24 tankers carrying 368.682 MT of oxygen have been transported to Chhattisgarh. So far, 44 tankers carrying 845.451 MT of oxygen have been delivered to Uttar Pradesh, and 51 tankers carrying 891 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh.

In the last 21 days, fifteen tankers carrying 274.86 MT of oxygen have been sent to Delhi, two tankers carrying 58.22 MT to Punjab, two tankers carrying 31.29 MT to Bihar, and two tankers carrying 39.42 MT to Rajasthan.

Odisha asks for 25 lakh COVID vaccine doses

On the other hand, the Odisha government told the central government on Wednesday that approximately 22 lakh citizens in the state are awaiting the second dose of vaccine, and that the state needs at least 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine. N K Das, Odisha's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said that the state has been experiencing a shortage of vaccines and that people are waiting for their necessary second dose. To meet the demand, he said the state needs at least 25 lakh Covishield vaccines right away.

The minister also urged the government to ensure that oxygen cylinders are available. Odisha's daily consumption of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) is 52.9 metric tonnes (MT), but the state's production capacity is 155.51 MT (through cylinders). However, due to a lack of cylinders, the surplus LMO cannot be used. As a result, the state needs 15,000 B-type and 15,000 D-type oxygen cylinders, according to Das.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI