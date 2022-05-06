Odisha: District Collectors Directed To Remain Vigilant & Prepare Amid Cyclone Alert

Against the formation of a low-pressure area in the South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6, the Odisha government has alerted collectors of 18 districts to level the preparedness for a possible cyclone originating from the Bay of Bengal.

Directing the administration to stay alert and vigilant while considering the possibility of a potential natural disaster, district collectors have been asked to monitor India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecasts and prepare a compliance report on the recommended damage-control measures.

The collectors have also been asked to provide detailed information on arrangements made in their respective jurisdictions by May 6.

Odisha government directs district collectors to prepare for possible cyclone

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, in a letter to the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jaipur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal, asked authorities in advance to work toward reducing the impact of the possible calamity in Odisha.

The IMD issued an alert on the possibility of a cyclonic storm crossing the Odisha coast in the succeeding week while the state government notified that it is prepared for the disaster. Urging the public to not panic, an IMD scientist stated that a low-pressure area is likely to be formed in the South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6 under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The IMD stated that a system s very likely to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours and head in the north-westward direction while indicating that conditions are favourable for the formation of a storm during the succeeding week.

"We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. After formation, we are expecting the low-pressure area will move in the northwest which will further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours i.e. May 8," senior IMD scientist Umashankar Das told news agency ANI.

'Odisha is well prepared for the eventuality'

District collectors have been asked to identify the vulnerable people and re-locate them to safe shelters with a detailed evacuation plan for those residing in temporary shelters and houses near the coastal region. In addition, women, the disabled, the elderly and children are directed to leave such vulnerable spots while authorities have even asked to designate them to geo-tagged shelter buildings.

Following IMD's notification, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said on Wednesday that Odisha is well prepared for the eventuality and that the collectors have been directed to note the possibility of a cyclone. He further noted that all low pressures in the sea do not emerge as cyclones but fizzle out within the water body.

"Beware of storms, don't panic. The government is always with you," Odisha's Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain shared on Twitter and mentioned that the food supply department is monitoring the market and strict actions will be taken against people who are found hoarding basic supplies or resorting to black marketing amid disaster.

Odisha prepares ahead of cyclone warning