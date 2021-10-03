Odisha: Elephant Falls Into Well, Rescued

A female elephant which fell into a well in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was rescued after hours of efforts by forest department and fire brigade teams, an official said on Sunday.

The elephant from the Similipal National Park fell into the 14-foot well near Patbera village in Bangriposhi block on Saturday.

Using an earthmover, the forest department and fire brigade personnel removed the concrete portion of the well to make a passage so that the pachyderm can come out, Bangriposhi Forest Range Officer Ajay Das said.

After coming out of the well late on Saturday night, the elephant went inside the Similipal National Park, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)