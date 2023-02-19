Odisha EOW Busts Fake Job Racket Operating In 17 States In India, Arrests Mastermind

An employment fraud racket allegedly operating in as many as 17 states in India was busted, and the ringleader was apprehended in Bihar by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police.

The officials confirmed that Dharampal Singh, the apprehended accused, is from Bihar and is the mastermind of the racket.

Narayan Pankaj, Inspector General (IG) of the Economic Offences Wing in Odisha, said that the scam operated in 17 states and efforts are being made to apprehend the other offenders.