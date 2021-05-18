Odisha Extends COVID Lockdown Till June 1; Complete Shutdown On Weekends; Guidelines Here

The COVID-19-induced lockdown in Odisha was extended by the state government on Tuesday, May 18, until 5 am on June 1. On May 5, the state was put under a 14-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Odisha government, however, prolonged the state's lockdown a day before the restrictions were set to end. Shops selling essential goods will now be permitted to open from 7 am to 11 am, according to the new order.

Odisha govt extends lockdown

Odisha govt tweeted, "The lockdown period in the state has been extended to 5 am on June 1. The ongoing week-long shutdown in the state will continue at this time. Essentials such as health care will run as it is." (roughly translated)

Weekend closures will take place as usual. Suresh Mohapatra, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, said during a press conference that anyone found violating the weekend restrictions would be dealt with as per the law. As per the new guidelines, the number of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony has been reduced from 50 to 25, including the bride and groom.

Odisha's COVID-19 guidelines

Railway, Airport, Sea Port operations etc, shall continue as per Government of India guidelines.

All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional.

During the lockdown, services including buses for public transport, inter-state movement of individuals by road, educational institutes, taxis, cinema halls, salons will remain prohibited.

Persons desirous of/required to undertake to test for COVID-19 shall be allowed to travel to designated Govt/Private COVID-19 testing centres in their vehicles/ taxis by following guidelines to the effect.

The movement of goods and goods carriers shall not be affected by the lockdown.

There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 PM on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays

Financial sector to remain functional with COVID protocols in effect.

According to the official data shared by the union health ministry, Odisha reported near 12,00 new infections, with 22 deaths and and 11,821 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As of now, 5,26,353 recovered from the deadly virus. However, 2335 succumbed to the infection. As per the data, Angul reported (471), Balasore records (269), Bargarh (320), Bhadrak (350), Balangir (291).

Picture Credit: PTI