Odisha Extends Partial Lockdown Till August 1; Know What’s Open & What’s Closed

Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary announced the extension of the partial lockdown in Odisha, till August 1. 30 districts into 2 categories on COVID rate

On July 15, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary announced the extension of the partial lockdown in Odisha, till August 1. Mohapatra said that the average infection rate which was previously around 5 per cent in the state, has come down to around 3 per cent. Mohapatra said that the virus is under control but the infection is still there so people need to remain cautious.

Partial lockdown to be continued in Odisha till August 1

Based on the infection rate, the government in the state has put 30 districts into two categories for the continuation of the partial lockdown. In Category A, there are 20 districts. These districts have a COVID infection rate of less than 5%. Here, the shops will be allowed to open daily from 6 AM to 8 PM. There will be no weekend shutdown in these districts, but the night curfew will be continued. In Category B, there are 10 districts. These districts have an infection rate of 5% or above. In these districts, shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 5 pm only. The weekend shutdown and the night curfew will be continued in these districts as well.

  • Schools and other educational institutes will remain closed
  • Parks, cinema halls, exhibitions and malls will also remain closed
  • Restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaways only
  • Public transport including bus service, taxi, auto-rickshaw service is allowed to resume except for Puri where restrictions on the movement of public transport will remain in force till July 25 due to Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Odisha takes into consideration Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath in the state for lockdown measures

The Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in the country. It is annually organized at the famous Jagannath temple in Puri, in Odisha. Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra are worshipped during the Bahuda Yatra. As per ANI, Odisha has now started focusing more on its elderly and child residents, in view of the possible third wave of COVID.

