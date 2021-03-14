Odisha Farmer Builds Solar-powered Car During Lockdown; It 'runs 300 Km On Full Charge'

An Odisha farmer has created a four-wheeled electric vehicle that runs on a solar-powered battery. The car was designed by Sushil Agarwal from the Karanjia sub-division of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district which is powered by an 850 Watt motor and a 100 Ah/ 54 Volt battery. It can travel 300 km on a single charge. Sushil claimed that the battery can be completely charged in 8-and-a-half-hours. The farmer affirmed, "I have a workshop at home. During COVID-19 lockdown, I began working there to create this. It can run for 300 km after a full charge. It is a slow charging battery. Such batteries have a long life, It will last till 10 years."

Odisha farmer builts 'solar-powered car'

Sushil informed that he started working on making his own car during the "boring lockdown" days. He built the car in his workshop with the help of two mechanics and a friend. He finished the work on the vehicle three months ago, and it is still in its original frame. He asserted, "All the work on this vehicle including motor winding, electrical fitting and chassis work were done in my workshop with the help of two other mechanics and a friend who advised me on electric works."

Mayurbhanj farmer had presumed that the fuel prices will be increased after lifting the lockdown restrictions. So, he decided to utilize the time and worked on a solar-powered car. He constructed the vehicle solely by studying books and watching YouTube videos. He explained, "I was at my home when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. I knew soon the fuel prices will shoot up once the lockdown restrictions will be lifted. So I decided to build my own car which could also keep me occupied."

RTO Mayurbhanj urges people to encourage such initiative

Gopal Krishna Das, RTO Mayurbhanj, praised Sushil for his efforts and said, "I am glad to know that he has tried to design and manufacture a solar-battery-powered vehicle during the lockdown period. Such environmentally-friendly vehicles that do not cause much pollution are the future of the automotive industry." Das also urged people to appreciate and encourage such initiatives. He said, "Society should encourage this type of invention. It is advisable to improve the design in consultation with Government of India’s agencies like ARAI, CIRT to improve the safety, comfort and efficiency of the vehicle so that can it be used on roads."

(with inputs from ANI)