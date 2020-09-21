Odisha: Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Hospital In Cuttack, 127 Patients Evacuated

A minor fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday afternoon. According to sources, at least 127 COVID patients in the hospital had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the ICU this morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

With provisions of around 150 general beds and 24 ICU beds, the hospital started operating a month ago. With the surge in COVID cases, the fire is likely to make the availability of beds for COVID patients difficult.

A fire official apprised about the incident and said that a short circuit in the ICU on the ground floor triggered a fire. The hospital staff started evacuating the patients as soon as the smoke covered the ICU and other rooms.

DG (Fire Service) Satyajit Mohanty said that a total of 127 coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were evacuated and shifted to other medical establishments.

"No loss of human life has been reported so far. A total of 127 coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were evacuated and shifted to other medical establishments, he said. The fire broke out in the afternoon at the ICU on the ground floor, "Dr Samita Mohanty said.

Senior officials, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner, and chief district medical officer have reached the spot and are coordinating the rescue and evacuation operation.

Similar incidents amid the COVID crisis

Earlier on August 9, a total of nine patients lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a hotel that was transformed into a COVID-19 facility at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, on August 6, at least 8 COVID patients, including 3 women, in the ICU ward of a COVID hospital in Ahmedabad had died after a major fire had broken out.

Following the fire incidents in Vijayawada and Ahmedabad, Odisha fire service officials had done a fire safety audit of all the COVID hospitals.

(with inputs from agencies)