Odisha: First Case Of 'black Fungus' Reported In COVID-19 Patient

A 71-year-old COVID-19 patient has been detected with mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in Odisha. The patient has a history of uncontrolled diabetes as informed by the officials on Monday. This is the first such case reported in the state's capital.

The hospital officials further added that the patient is under treatment for both diabetes and black fungus.

"He is on anti-diabetic and antifungal treatment," said Dr. CBK Mohanty, the Director of Medical Education and Training.

The patient is a resident of the Jajpur district and was admitted to a leading private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The 71-year old, an uncontrolled diabetic had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20. There is a rise in the cases of the disease and the Government has asked doctors to keep a check on COVID-19 patients for the potentially fatal infection.

Dr. Mohanty further talked about the patient's symptoms.

"He was in home isolation after testing positive and had reported swelling in eyes and blackish discharge from the nose on May 8," Mohanty said in a report that was prepared by him jointly with the Director of Public Health.

Black Fungus cases in India

Earlier, Delhi hospital officials had informed that doctors from leading private facilities are noticing a rise in the number of COVID-sparked mucormycosis cases. Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at the hospital had added that the infection is commonly seen in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure, or cancer. Like, COVID-19, people with low immunity are prone to deadly infection, as per the doctor. The black-fungus cases are also getting reported majorly from Maharashtra and Gujarat with the latter crossing the 100-mark.

Black Fungus or mucormycosis

The cases of the infection are deadly that additionally weakens COVID-19 patients but it is a rare fungal infection. Mucormycosis or black fungus is a fungal infection generated by COVID-19. The disease has been a case of death of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient for a long time. Symptoms include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose.