Odisha Fishermen Net Rare 550 Kg Sailor Marlin In Balasore; Sell It For Whopping Rs 1 Lakh

In a rare catch, fishermen from Odisha netted a fish belonging to a rare carnivorous species called Sailor Marlin in Balasore. This fish weighed 550kg and was sold for Rs 1 lakh.

"It is said that remains of this fish are used to make anti-depressant medicines," said Assistant Fisheries Officer Parthasarathi Swain.

The rare fish caught from Balasore is said to be extremely dangerous. Its mouth is sharp, due to which it can easily kill its prey. Marlin aka Sailor Marlin weighing 550 kg is a rare carnivorous species of fish. For those unversed, Marlins are fish from the family Istiophoridae, which includes about 10 species. A marlin has an elongated body, a spear-like snout or bill, and a long, rigid dorsal fin which extends forward to form a crest. Its common name is thought to derive from its resemblance to a sailor's marlinspike.

Rare fish caught in Odisha

This is not the first time that a rare heavy fish was caught off the coast of Odisha. Earlier, a fisherman caught huge fish and got a huge sum for the same. A fisherman had caught a fish weighing 32 kg from Chandbali in the Bhadrak district. That fisherman had claimed that he had sold that fish for more than 3 lakhs.

Even earlier this month, fishermen of Balasore had reportedly netted a rare Telia Bhola fish having high medicinal value and sold it for a whopping Rs 5 lakh. As per reports, the fish weighed 35 kg and was auctioned in Kolkata for Rs 5 lakh, and was later purchased by a pharmaceutical for its medicinal value.