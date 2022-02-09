Odisha: Five tainted officers given forced retirement

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) The Odisha government has given forced retirement to five officers on charges of corruption and inefficiency, officials said on Wednesday.

An engineer, CDPO, anganwadi supervisor, police inspector and revenue supervisor were among those given compulsory retirement on Tuesday.

Since 2019, the state government has either dismissed or given forced retirement to 146 tainted officers under its "zero-tolerance against corruption" policy. Two IAS and IFS officers were recently dismissed from service.

Santosh Kumar Das, an Assistant Engineer in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, had amassed assets worth Rs 2.8 crore more than his known sources of income.

Das, who was arrested and produced before a court, owns a two-storey house in Bargarh area of Bhubaneswar, a flat in Shailshree Vihar, an under-construction building in Kalinga Vihar in the capital city, and three plots in Balasore. Rs 41.77 lakh in cash was also confiscated from his house.

Sarala Dey, the Community Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Balikudar block in Jagatsinghpur district, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

As per the Anti-corruption Department, she has five plots in Bhubaneswar, one in Pipili and two in Jagatsinghpur. She also has a two-storey building in Jagatsinghpur. Money and gold jewellery were seized from her possession.

Pratima Sahu, Anganwadi Supervisor of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur, was caught red-handed by the Anti-corruption Department while accepting bribes. She was arrested and remanded in custody.

Angul Police Training College Inspector Ramchandra Behera was forced to retire due to incompetence and disorderly conduct.

Revenue Supervisor Hridayananda Sahu, who worked in the office of the Keonjhar district head tehsildar, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man during a land survey. PTI AAM SBN ACD ACD

