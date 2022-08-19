Odisha Floods: CM Patnaik Conducts Aerial Survey; Govt To Provide Aid For Next 15 Days

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday made an aerial survey of five of the 12 flood-hit districts of the state and announced succour for the affected in the calamity for the next 15 days.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced relief for the people of flood-affected villages in Khurudha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the large areas inundated with water and large agricultural lands and many houses have been damaged.”

Speed up the provision of relief: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik also announced relief for seven days for the people of the flood-hit areas of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Angul districts, which are all located upstream of river Mahanadi.

Expressing concern over the inundation of the populated areas in the Mahanadi delta region in which many farmlands and houses have been damaged, Patnaik directed officials to expedite relief work, provide cooked food, and medical care, and supply drinking water along with other necessary amenities. He also directed state authorities to provide fodder and veterinary treatment to the affected cattle.

Naveen Patnaik has also ordered concerned departments to conduct damage assessment within seven days of flood water receding and to provide financial assistance within 15 days.

60,000 people evacuated to safe places: Pradeep Kumar Jehna

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jenha on Wednesday informed that over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of the state have been affected so far by the flood situation due to the heavy rainfall in various places. Jenha further stated that over 60,000 people were evacuated to safe places.

Pradeep Kumar Jenha said, “Due to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flood, over 2.5 lakh people in 425 villages have remained marooned, whilst a total of over 4.67 lakh people in 10 districts have been affected.”

While informing about the status of the flood water level in Hirakud Dam, Pradeep Kumar Jenha said that flood water is being discharged from Hirakud reservoir through 40 gates. He further said that the inflow of flood water from the dam has reduced to 5.80 lakh cusecs while the outflow of water remained at 6.69 lakh cusecs.

Informing about the relief program, Jena said that 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and 52 teams of Odisha Fire Services have been deployed in flood-affected districts.

Taking incessant rainfall into account, state authorities have urged the district officials of the flood-affected districts to make the school buildings available for shelter and relief distribution.