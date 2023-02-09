Odisha: Four Children Abandoned By Mother Three Months Ago, Rescued On Wednesday

Four children, including three girls, allegedly abandoned by their widowed mother three months ago after the death of their father, were rescued on Wednesday, officials said.

The minors were living in misery and surviving on the charity of others in their Charipokharia village in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district.

District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) chairman Biswajit Mohanty came to know about the plight of the children and asked the Authority’s secretary Sumitra Sahoo to meet the children and submit a detailed report.

Sahoo, along with the district child protection officer and district social welfare officer, visited the village on Wednesday.

The children were rescued and handed over to their paternal grandfather and the Rajnagar block development officer was asked to provide a house, pension and Rs 20,000 under National Family Benefit Scheme to him for taking proper care of the children, Sahoo said.

The Kendrapara civil supply officer was directed to provide monthly ration to the four children, while the district social welfare office will provide nutritious food to the three girls under Balika Samridhi Yojana, the official added.