Odisha Govt Recognises 888 New Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups In The State

The Odisha Government on Tuesday, June 9 announced that 888 villages will be added to the list of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and three new Micro Projects Areas (MPAs) will be set up for the welfare of the endangered tribal community in the state.

The move would help give recognition to over 1 lakh PVTGs residing of these 888 villages/hamlets located across 11 districts in the state. With the setting up of the three new Micro Projects at Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar, about 55,000 residing in 250 villages/hamlets across the three districts will also be added to the list of beneficiaries.

Read: Odisha Targets 96 Lakh Metric Tonne Of Foodgrain Production In Kharif-2020

The three new Micro Project Areas ( MPAs) in Odisha have been set up at Birhor, Sukinda with headquarters at Sukinda Block Office in Jajpur District, Dhenkanal with headquarters at Dhenkanal in Dhenkanal district and third Paudi Bhuiyan Development Agency (PBDA) Banspal with headquarters at Banspal Block Office in Keonjhar District.

Read: BJP, Cong Allege 'mega Scam' In Purchase Of Medical Equipment For COVID-19 In Odisha

'Over 2.5 lakh PVTG population in Odisha'

Through this entire system, about 1.60 lakh persons belonging to 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups will be able to get benefits of various schemes and programmes of the Central and State Governments. They would also be liable to get other benefits such as entitlements of livelihood improvement, social security and welfare benefits. With the inclusion of these villages and MPAs, the total PVTG population of Odisha will reach 2.5 lakhs.

In India, there are about 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups out of which 13 PVTGs are found in 12 districts of Odisha. The Odisha government has been working towards safety and the overall development of these endangered tribals through the setting up of 17 Micro Project Agencies (MPAs) established in the state. The 17 Micro Project Agencies (MPAs) help the benefit of these schemes to reach to over 1 lakh PVTGs residing in 541 villages/ hamlets in these areas.

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) are characterised as a homogeneous group with a small population, physically isolated, low literacy level, adopting simple technology with stagnant or diminishing population and are the less developed and more vulnerable among the scheduled tribes.

Read: 4 AIIMS Doctors Among Odisha's New 146 COVID-19 Cases

Read: ICMR Clarifies Sero-survey Reports Of High Infections Are Speculative; Results Not Final

(With ANI Inputs)