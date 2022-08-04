Odisha Government Approves Investment Proposals Worth Rs 2,253 Crore

The Odisha government has approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,253 crore that can provide direct employment opportunities for 3,817 people.

The proposals were given a nod during a virtual meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority recently, according to an official release on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed the departments concerned to provide "proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early grounding".

The proposals were from various sectors like aluminum, steel, food processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing and manufacturing.

The projects include the Adani Enterprises' data centre facility in Khurda for cloud hosting services at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

A Rs 533-crore iron-ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh, dairy products processing unit in Cuttack, grain-based ethanol plant in Dhenkanal and a warehousing-cum-logistic park in Khurda are among the others that got approval.

"As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities in their respective areas through the generation of many indirect employment opportunities," principal secretary Industry department Hemant Sharma said.

