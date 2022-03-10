Odisha Government Establishes 1st Human Milk Bank At Bhubaneswar's Capital Hospital

Odisha government established its first human milk bank at Capital Hospital on Wednesday. The human milk bank will provide breast milk to newborns who cannot be breastfed by their mothers, infants whose mothers have passed away, are unwell or cannot produce enough milk, or babies who cannot suck on their mother's milk. The faculty members informed that any lactating mother can voluntarily donate her excess milk to the bank.

'Human Breast Milk Bank will prove to be a boon': Dr LD Sahu

The Human Breast Milk Bank is inaugurated at the Pediatrics Department of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, which makes it the one amongst the 34 other such banks in the country. While speaking to the news agency, ANI, Dr LD Sahu, Director at Capital Hospital, "The mother's milk is an elixir for a newborn and our aim is to meet the need of mother's milk to feed infants who are unable to get breast milk of their mother in the initial few weeks due to various reasons like illness or death of the mother, premature delivery, etc." He also added that this human milk bank will prove to be a boon in such cases.

According to Dr Sahu, a campaign will also be launched to encourage lactating mothers for donating their breast milk to such infants. He added, "Any lactating mother can voluntarily donate her excess milk in this facility. At present, we have the storage capacity of 200 litres and it can be stored for six months after sterilizing it using scientific processes." Further speaking to PTI, Dr Sahu said that the authorities of the health would also launch a campaign to encourage mothers to come forward for donating milk.

This is the 32nd comprehensive lactation management centre in the country. The state government, earlier, was considering opening such facilities at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, and the Capital Hospital, where it has been opened now.

The Milk Banks are a part of a nationwide movement led by the National Health Mission to initiate Lactation Management Centres at secondary and tertiary levels of public health services. The first human milk bank in the country was set at Sion Hospital in Mumbai in the year 1989.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been declared the third best performing CM in the country in Skoch Governance Report Card 2021, which was released today. The report suggest Odisha is among the top three best performing states in the country.