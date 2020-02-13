Odisha Government Forms State Commission For Backward Classes

In the latest development, the Odisha Government has formed Odisha State Commission for people from backward class under the Chairmanship of Justice Raghunath Biswal, Former Judge of Odisha High Court.

The other members of the newly constituted Commission include Professor Dr. Navneeta Rath, Professor Dr. Mitali Chinara and Dr. Prasanna Kumar Patra. IAS officer Veer Vikram Yadav has been nominated as Member Secretary of the Commission.

As per an official release, the Odisha Government has constituted this Commission in accordance with the provisions contained in the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act 1993. Justice Raghunath Biswal who will be the chairperson of the new Commission has been a former Judge of the Odisha High Court. Earlier in the past, he has also served as President of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission from November 2012 to March 2017.

NCBC Chairperson to raise the issue with the state secretary

Chairperson for National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday stated that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would also request the State government to act on the matter and constitute OBC commission.

While interacting with a news agency, Sahani said, "I have learned about the status of reservation in the state. Only 11.25 per cent reservation is given to OBCs whereas it is 27 per cent in other states. I will take the matter to the state government and request them to resolve it."

Adding to his statement, he also demanded the government extended reservation benefits to schools and colleges. Bhagwan Lal Sahani also received a memorandum on the matter from the social justice front, informing that there are 54 per cent of OBC citizens and they do not receive any reservation benefit in admission in college and schools.'

(With ANI inputs)