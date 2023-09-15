Odisha Govt Alerts Authorities After Witnessing Upsurge Of Scrub Typhus, Leptospirosis

The Odisha Government has directed district health authorities to enhance the surveillance for seasonal upsurge of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis in the state. This comes after five deaths were reported recently from Bargarh District, as per an official statement from Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has directed all the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers, Director, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and the Director, RGH, Rourkela.

A statement read, "Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state. So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis needs to be strengthened to ensure timely treatment for prevention and management of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis."

Authorities asked to ensure the availability of medical kits

The health department has asked the district health authorities to make sure that there is proper availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits, sensitize doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO, increase public awareness and early diagnosis along with Increased surveillance," added the statement.

The authorities have also been directed to use appropriate antibiotics and an adequate stock of drugs.

"All deaths due to these diseases should be investigated and necessary containment measures to be taken, Data pertaining to such diseases should be shared with SSU in the prescribed format regularly," said the health department in the directions to the health authorities of different districts of the state.

What is Scrub typhus?

Scrub Typhus, also termed as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

