Odisha Govt Allows Conducting Jatras & Other Cultural Activities With COVID Protocols

The Odisha government on Saturday authorised Jatra, theatre, melody, and other cultural activities in the state with a cap of 2,000 individuals, citing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government's new rules in this regard will be implemented in strict accordance with the COVID-19 protocol. The rules will take effect on November 20.

Cultural gatherings/programmes such as melodies, orchestra, Jatra, opera, classical, folk and other dance forms, open-air theatres, drama, street dramas, and other such performances will be allowed with due compliance to COVID guidelines.

Odisha govt allows cultural events with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines

The instructions stated that, to the extent possible, the organisers of the events may arrange for online ticket booking. To avoid crowding during physical ticket booking, a large enough number of desks should be available. The guidelines said that bookings could be made both online and at counters and that the organisers would be ultimately accountable for adherence to COVID regulations at the event.

In indoor halls, however, the number of viewers/spectators will not exceed 50% of the hall's seating capacity. Persons possessing a double dose/final vaccination certificate and a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) /RT PCR negative report acquired within 72 hours of the function will be permitted to attend the event.

Govt of Odisha allows cultural activities including melodies, orchestra/ jatra...with Covid protocols; also allows auditoriums, assembly halls/similar facilities to open with COVID protocols pic.twitter.com/Cs1zChv0ci — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

People vulnerable to the COVID-19, such as those over 65, those with comorbidities, and pregnant women, have been cautioned not to attend the event. Gutka and paan chewing and spitting are prohibited at these events. Frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs/handles, handrails, slides, chairs, tabletops, benches, washroom fixtures, floors/walls) must also be cleaned and disinfected simultaneously. Informing more about it, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena stated that auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar venues will be allowed to open with adherence to the COVID-19 standard protocol.

The SRC, on the other hand, stated that open-air theatres, jatras, and operas will be permitted by local authorities if COVID norms such as mandatory mask-wearing, physical distancing, and thermal scanning are followed. The teams of (district magistrate /Superintendent of Police/municipal commissioner or any other authorised officer) will be in charge of monitoring.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)