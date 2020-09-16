Odisha Announces E-muster Roll For Labourers From Oct 2, Universal Implementation By Jan

In order to ensure timely payment of wages to workers and avert manipulation, the Odisha government on Tuesday, September 15 decided to introduce the e-muster roll for labourers from October 2, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. E-muster roll refers to the application of technology for keeping an oversight on payment of wages to labourers along with EPF/ESI deposits.

During the meeting the Chief Minister reviewed 5T (Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Timely implementation leading to Transformation) charter regarding E-muster roll and bank payment of wages in all works of line departments, taking a historic step towards transparency in governance. Under the initiative, muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format (E-Muster roll) so as to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency, the statement said.

Universal implementation by Jan 2021

The Chief Minister has further directed all departments to have the system in place by January 1, 2021, for the universal implementation of E-muster roll. The works department will be the nodal department in this significant initiative under the 5T charter of Odisha Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the wages will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works that are being executed by line departments. This will also ensure stricter monitoring of minimum wages and timely deposit of Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) dues.

First phase will be launched from October 2

The first phase will be launched on October 2 and the initiative will be implemented in projects worth more than Rs 10 crores in the departments of Works, Water Resource, Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water.

The Chief Minister said that it is a significant step towards transparency and accountability in executing works, while reviewing the progress of implementation of this project through video conference. He also emphasised on the use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with enabling legal framework.

