Odisha govt annuls auction of Teherai mining block

Bhubaneswar, Sept 29 (PTI) The Odisha government has annulled the auction process of Teherai iron ore and manganese block in Sundargarh district due to mild response from the bidders, a notification said.

The state government had started the process of auction of 11 mines and Teherai was the second block to have been withdrawn from bidding.

The Directorate of Mines said in the notification that the decision was taken since there were less than three technically qualified bidders for this composite mining block.

On September 22, the government had put on hold the auction of bauxite blocks in Karlapat area in Kalahandi district because of a court order.

Of the 11 blocks up for grabs, seven are iron ore blocks, two composite blocks of iron ore and manganese, one composite block of iron ore and dolomite, and a bauxite block.

Odisha has received 123 bids for the 11 mineral blocks.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Adani, JSW, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Essel Mining and Industries Limited, Rungta Mines Ltd, MSPL, Vedanta, and NMDC are in the race. PTI AAM MM MM

