Odisha Govt Bags First Prize In National MSME Awards For Outstanding Development Of Sector

By virtue of numerous developmental initiatives undertaken for the development of MSMEs, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Department, Government of Odisha on Thursday received the first prize in the category "National MSME Award 2022 to States/UTs for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector."

According to an official statement issued by the Odisha government, Kalahandi has been awarded third prize in the category “National MSME Award 2022 to aspirational districts for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME sector” as the sectoral development was in the line of award parameters.

Similarly, Sumeet Mohanty M/s Saferisk Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Bhubaneswar has been awarded first prize in the category “Award for Service Entrepreneurship – Service Small Enterprise (Overall)”. Besides this, Sibabrata Rout M/s Amarnath Pest Management Technology, Cuttack has also been awarded third prize in the category “Award for Service Entrepreneurship – Service Micro Enterprise (Overall)”.

It is pertinent to note that the Centre came up with the National MSME Award 2022 Scheme comprises of altogether 44 categories include 12 for Manufacturing entrepreneurship, 09 for Service entrepreneurship, 14 awards for Special Category Enterprises, and 09 awards for Institutional Support to MSMEs.

National MSME Award 2022

The MSME Department actively partook in a relevant category of the National MSME Award 2022 along with Aspirational Districts of the State. Similarly, MSMEs filed online applications for the relevant award category, as per the statement.

Awards to States, UTs, and aspirational districts for their contribution to the MSME were handed out after evaluating factors like sector-specific policies and their performance, the effectiveness of the Facilitation Council, the resolution of grievances, the year-over-year growth in MSME budget and credit, the use of the cluster approach, Udyam Registration, skill development initiatives and awareness campaigns, among others. Applications in these categories were evaluated by Selection Committee at the Government of India level, it added.

Applications for Enterprise level awards are reviewed by the State Level Selection Committee (SLSC) and the National Level Selection Committee (NLSC) based on the amount invested in plant and machinery, total and export revenue, net profit, the value of current assets and liabilities, expenditure and benefits spending, and the total number of employees. For evaluation and award consideration, the Indian government received 2785 applications across 44 categories.