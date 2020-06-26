Odisha Govt Develops Portal To Facilitate Online Management Of Labour Cases

To efficiently address cases of labourers and employees in Odisha, the state Labour and ESI Department on Thursday developed a Labour Case Management System (LCMS) portal. The objective of the initiative is to allow all stakeholders-claimant workers, advocates and employers to track all the labour cases online under the Employee's Compensation Act 1923, Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 and Minimum Wages Act 1948.

The initiative has been launched under the 5T programme of the Odisha government. People can file their cases online, under the above-mentioned acts by logging to http://lcms.labdirodisha.gov.in

"Now, with the utilisation of technology, the workers will be enabled to file the case online and will also obtain position through SMS alert. The system will ensure transparency and effective monitoring with faster disposal of these crucial cases," an official release said.

The Principal Secretary of the Department as well as Labour Commissioner, Odisha can also monitor and assess these cases.

(With inputs from agency)