Odisha Govt Earmarks Rs 30 Cr For Ecotourism Development, Takes Measures For Livelihood

With an aim to develop Odisha's tourism sector, the state government approved an action plan of Rs 30 crore on Friday.

Among other development work, the allocated sum will be used for the development of eco-tourism destinations. Notably, eco-tourism has become a great employment alternative for people living in remote areas and is providing them livelihood opportunities.

Action plan for the development of eco-tourism in Odisha

An official has confirmed that the Odisha government has allotted Rs 30 crore as a part of an action plan for the development, up-gradation and creation of new tourist spots in the state.

A discussion on the same was held on Friday at a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra also provided guidelines to be followed for the development of eco-tourism spots.

The forest department has been instructed to open up newly developed eco-tourism spots like Nrusinghnath, Pine forest, Patora Dam, Tensa, and Kanjiapani.

Mahapatra has also recommended the creation of either day tourist spots or night stay camps depending on the natural habitat and the tourist attraction potential of such areas.

Friday's meeting emphasized the development of new eco-destinations, the innovation and up-scaling of existing spots which need some infrastructural projects to be completed, capacity building, and exposure visits.

Giving the directions, the Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols for checking the spread of the coronavirus are properly followed.

Odisha tourism footfall rises by 96%

In the past two years, Odisha's eco-tourism has recorded a growth of 96% in terms of tourists visiting and 49% in terms of revenue generation. This growth has been helpful for providing a better alternative for people living in remote areas of the state and has boosted the economic activities for such communities.

The forest and natural habitat conserved in such remote areas have ultimately turned out to become a sustainable treasure for the community.

Official sources state that there has been a constant increase in the number of visitors in these eco-destinations. The tourist numbers to 57,000 in 2020-2021 in comparison to 11,500 in 2017-18. Similarly, revenues increased to Rs 8.30 crore in 2020-21, an over 50% rise in comparison to the Rs 3.40 crore generated in 2017-18.

(Image Credits: PTI/Ecotourism)